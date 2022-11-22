MTU’s Rozsa Center prepares for 24th annual Home for the Holidays Gift Market

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The staff of Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Rozsa Center is preparing for its Home for the Holidays Gift Market.

28 vendors will be set up inside the center’s lobby as part of Small Business Saturday.

It is an event the center has held for 24 years.

“All of us who work here, we see the Rozsa Center as a place for the community to gather,” said Rozsa Center Director Mary Jennings. “And what better way to kick off the holiday season than with a market that is celebrating the local handmade or hand-sourced crafts and items from our community and from our region.”

Vendors will offer a variety of hand-crafted holiday gifts and goods for community members.

Businesses such as Studio 13, Refill U.P, and Keweenaw Wild Bird R.E.C will be there to show what they have to offer.

“This year we have beloved, returned vendors, and we have a mix of new vendors for the market, so it keeps the event fresh for folks that are coming year over year,” continued Jennings.

Due to the pandemic, the market was canceled in 2020 and returned with a university-mandated mask requirement in 2021.

This year, however, masks are not necessary.

“It was a bit unusual,” said Rozsa Center Audience Manager Hannah Rundman Lowney. “It was our first market since the start of COVID-19, and so we had masking required as a part of the university last year. This year, masking is not required.”

The center’s concession stand will also be offering hot chocolate with cookies provided by Skinny Pete’s Bakery, another first for the market.

According to Rundman Lowney, the market is also a good way to keep money in the area’s economy.

“They’re putting money right into the pockets of local artists and people in our community so that they are supporting this very local economy.”

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sat.

There is no price for admission.

For more information and for a list of all participating vendors, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.