Light scattered snow for some

Scattered snow showers will move through the western and central with a light dusting. Travel conditions will be decent and better tomorrow. We’re looking at milder air for the midweek. On Thanksgiving, a front slowly moves in with minimal moisture, but enough to trigger some spotty drizzle mix. This could cause some slick spots. Black Friday looks good with unseasonably warm conditions on Saturday!

Today: Scattered snow showers early on

>Highs: Around 30° west, low 30s east

Wednesday: Clouds decreasing with skies becoming sunny

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy and warmer with spotty drizzle mix in the evening

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s with low 50s in the central

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

