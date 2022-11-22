Kingsford home heavily damaged in fire

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday morning around 5:56 a.m., Kingsford Public Safety was called to the 00 block of East Breen Ave. for smoke coming from a residence.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw smoke coming from the roof and visible flames. They began putting the fire out from inside and outside the structure.

The fire was under control by 6:15 a.m. Officers remained on scene until approximately 8:00 a.m. to control hot spots and clean up. Off duty officers were called to help at the scene.

Kingsford Public Safety was assisted by Integrity Care, WE Energies, DTE, and Kingsford Department of Public Works.

The Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the home owner.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.