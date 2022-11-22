Iron Mountain MSP Troopers take part in ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ donation collection

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite cold weather, Troopers Geno Basanese and Juliana Arnold from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post stood outside SuperOne Foods to benefit those in need. This is part of the annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign.

“We’ve been doing it for several years. We’ve been partnering with SuperOne and it has been a great partnership. It is a great event to gather food for the local food pantry,” Basanese said.

While Basanese has been a member of the Iron Mountain post for several years, Arnold moved from Metro Detroit last month. So far, she notices how welcoming and generous the Dickinson County community is.

“I notice here in the U.P. people are very giving, especially this time of year and in the winter. We all come together as a family and a team and it is wonderful,” Arnold said.

Arnold said events like this demonstrate the meaning of serving your community.

“When you see the badge, it is very easy to be distant and not be involved in the community,” Arnold said. “We are here, on the front line, talking to people and seeing people, saying hi. This is very visible and a way for us to communicate and talk to them.”

Basanese said the goal is to raise as much money or non-perishable items as possible. He says many events, like the TV6 Canathon, look to address food insecurity in the U.P. and this is another way to help.

Basanese said almost every state police post around the Upper Peninsula will host a similar event. The donations will benefit the Salvation Army in Dickinson County.

