Health isn’t what you look like

Registered dietician says physical health and mental health are closely linked, and it all starts with what you eat
Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin is featured on Upper Michigan Today episode 167.
Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin is featured on Upper Michigan Today episode 167.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Health isn’t what you look like, but rather, how you feel.

Too often, people focus their health journey on losing weight. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin says this takes away from the bigger picture.

“There’s so much more that determines our health. I always encourage people to think about other areas of their life. How well are you sleeping? What are your stress levels like? Are you moving your body?”

There’s a much deeper relationship between our physical health and mental health, and it all starts with the food that we eat, and NOT the food that we DON’T eat.

Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin talks about the relationship between physical health, mental health, and food.

Lundin says no food should be off-limit because that fixation is not healthy, and that you shouldn’t use your weight to determine your health status.

Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin says your weight isn't the best way to determine your health.

So yeah, it’s reasonable to eat that bowl of ice cream for dinner if that’s what you want to do.

Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin says no foods should be off limits.

You can reach out to Dawn Lundin if you are struggling with an eating disorder or simply want to boost your mental and physical health.

You can visit her website at restoreeasedietetics.com.

