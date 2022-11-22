East-bound traffic slowed on US-41 west of Jubilee Foods due to trailer roll-over

By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - East-bound traffic was slowed on US-41 just west of Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming Tuesday morning while crews diverted drivers around a trailer roll-over.

A TV6 reporter on scene confirmed with a responding Michigan State Police Trooper that a white pickup was towing a flatbed trailer with equipment on it when the trailer rolled over into the ditch. The trooper said the cause was not yet clear, but that roads were hazardous in that area due to slush.

Responding crews closed the east-bound lane closest to the shoulder to divert drivers around the scene while they worked to remove the trailer and equipment from the ditch. Traffic was slowed, but not stopped.

