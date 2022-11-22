Delta County businesses collect goods for TV6 Canathon

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Three businesses in Delta County are holding food drives as part of the TV6 Canathon. Donations began on Monday and continue through Wednesday evening.

Elmer’s County Market, Sav-More IGA and Pat’s Foods in Gladstone are collecting money and food donations this week, which will go to Saint Vincent De Paul and the Salvation Army.

“These organizations are amazing they give all the time,” Canathon Volunteer Cheryl Comeaux said. “I know Saint Vincent De Paul does weekly food baskets for people, Salvation Army does food baskets for people, Salvation Army has food pantries. They are giving all the time.”

If you don’t have goods to donate, you can purchase a $10 or $20 bag from the store.

“Stop by Elmer’s. You can pick up some of the bags we have,” Elmer’s County Market Owner Mike Dagenais said. “What wo do is, with the donations, we split them up between the different causes. Every cause is near and dear to everyone’s heart.”

Comeaux says the Delta County community is one that always helps those who need it.

“We have a giving community that others even if they don’t have a lot are willing to give to those who don’t have anything,” Comeaux said.

Dagenais has one final message for Elmer’s customers who have not donated yet: “Stop by Elmer’s and throw some ‘ching’ in the bucket,” Dagenais said. “It is just exciting. I have goosebumps.”

Donations will continue to be accepted through Wednesday evening outside all three stores.

To make a donation to the Canathon or find a drop off location near you, visit the Canathon website for more information.

