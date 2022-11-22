Bay’s Cretton receives MCCAA Basketball Player of the Week

Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second week in a row the Bay College Norse Women’s Basketball Team has had a player recognized with a conference award.  Alyssa Cretton (SO, Niagara, WI) was named the MCCAA Northern Conference Player of the Week for the week of November 14-20.

The Norse had to change plans and participated in the DQ Classic at Vermilion Community College in Ely, MN.  On Friday Cretton ended up with a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds in a one-point loss to Minnesota North - Rainy River.

On Saturday Bay bounced back with a 57-36 victory over Minnesota North – Itasca.  Cretton led the Norse in scoring once again, this time scoring 14 points along with five rebounds and three assists.

For the week she ended up with 35 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

This is the first time Cretton has received Player of the Week honors and she is the second Norse player to be selected.

