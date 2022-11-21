Saturday, November 26 declared “Beat the Buckeyes” Day in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ahead of the rivalry football game between the undefeated University of Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State University Buckeyes, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared Saturday, November 26 as “Beat the Buckeyes” Day in Michigan.

“There is no better Michigan tradition than watching the Wolverines beat that team down south,” said Governor Whitmer. “Whether you’re a Spartan or a Wolverine, let’s come together this Saturday and show the Buckeyes what Michigan grit and determination can do. Let’s get this W!”

“I can’t wait to watch Coach Harbaugh and the Wolverines continue their undefeated march towards the Big Ten Championship and the Playoffs this Saturday,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “I know the Wolverines will emerge The Victors, because we are the Leaders and Best. Go Blue, Beat Ohio!”

On Saturday, November 26 at noon, the University of Michigan Wolverines will face the Ohio State University Buckeyes for the 118th meeting of “The Game.” First played in 1897. The Wolverines lead the series 59-51-6. In 2021, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes in a 42-27 victory.

