The Ryan Report - Nov. 20, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with Executive Chef and Co-owner of Elizabeth’s Chophouse, Tom Wahlstrom
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of November speaking with Tom Wahlstrom, executive chef and co-owner of Elizabeth’s Chophouse.

This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with Wahlstrom to discuss the Chophouse, as well as tips for a great thanksgiving meal.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

