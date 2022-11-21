Police arrest Gogebic County domestic disturbance suspect after car chase

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is in jail after firing a shot toward a nearby home and trying to flee police and in Gogebic County.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police troopers from the Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance and malicious destruction of property complaint in Marenisco. The complaint involved a 31-year-old male suspect.

On the way to the scene, responding officers and troopers received additional information that the suspect was firing a gun at or near the residence.

Responding officers arrived and learned that the suspect had left. A short time later, however, he returned.

The MSP says when he was confronted by law enforcement, the suspect fired a shot toward a nearby residence and then fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspect was pursued by MSP Wakefield troopers, Gogebic County Sheriff deputies, Watersmeet Township officers, and Michigan DNR officers into Vilas County, where the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

Law enforcement deployed stop sticks, deflating the suspect’s vehicle tires. He was taken into custody without incident. There were no injuries to the public, law enforcement, or the suspect.

The suspect is currently lodged in the Vilas County Jail on a charge of flee and elude and is pending extradition back to Michigan for additional charges. His name will not be released until arraignment. The investigation is ongoing.

