Menominee man sentenced to prison on meth charges

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was sentenced to prison on Friday in Menominee County Circuit Court for methamphetamine charges.

38-year-old Christopher Barstow was sentenced to 50 months to 10 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Barstow previously pleaded guilty on October 3, 2022 to two counts of Possession of meth from two separate incidents.

The first incident occurred on April 28, 2021. A search warrant was executed at a home in Menominee. Barstow was found inside and in possession of 7 baggies of methamphetamine, individually wrapped for resale.

Days later, Barstow was arrested on a felony warrant from Wisconsin.

At the Menominee County Jail, Barstow was observed pulling a plastic bag containing methamphetamine from his rectum.

