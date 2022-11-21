At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday

Norway police confirmed that at least one shot was fired at Mister Mom’s bar in Norway on Saturday. Though, no injuries were reported.
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is new information about an incident in Norway on Saturday, Nov. 19. On that evening around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers from the Norway Police Department were dispatched to “Mister Mom’s” bar on Main Street for an unknown man at the bar with a gun.

Norway police confirmed that the man fired at least one shot before leaving the bar. Officers took the man into custody later that night.

No injuries were reported, and the incident is still under investigation. TV6 will continue to follow this developing story.

