At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is new information about an incident in Norway on Saturday, Nov. 19. On that evening around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers from the Norway Police Department were dispatched to “Mister Mom’s” bar on Main Street for an unknown man at the bar with a gun.

Norway police confirmed that the man fired at least one shot before leaving the bar. Officers took the man into custody later that night.

No injuries were reported, and the incident is still under investigation. TV6 will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.