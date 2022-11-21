Ishpeming High School to hold blood drive for 2nd annual “Blood Fight”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual “Blood Fight” will culminate Tuesday with a donation event at Ishpeming High School (IHS).

For the second year, Negaunee and Ishpeming have challenged each other to see who can collect the most pints of blood.

The goal is to help fill the critical need for blood at the UP Regional Blood Center.

Negaunee held their donation event at Negaunee High School (NHS) on Nov. 9, and tomorrow Ishpeming will hold theirs in the old Gymnasium of IHS.

IHS seniors Cora Nicholas said donating blood can save lives.

“It’s an easy thing to do, it takes about 15 minutes, and it can really change somebody’s life,” Nicholas said. “So one person can provide three blood bags, and that’s three people saved.”

The NHS gym will be open tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donated blood will go to the UPHS Regional Blood Center.

