Innovate Marquette SmartZone launches Entrepreneur in Residence program

The new Entrepreneur Residence program will help innovators take their projects to the next...
The new Entrepreneur Residence program will help innovators take their projects to the next level.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone now has a new face on its team. David Ollila, a Marquette-based entrepreneur, is a member of SmartZone’s new entrepreneur-in-residence program.

The program helps advise innovators by giving them an expert in their potential field. The expert can help the innovator navigate and bring their idea to the next level. Ollila’s role as a resident will focus on supporting the outdoor innovation sector.

“This is about supporting those entrepreneurs who have an idea but don’t know exactly what to do next,” Ollila said. “An entrepreneur in resident alongside the Innovate Marquette SmartZone helps those people along the path so there is less risk and more opportunity.”

To learn more about the Innovate Marquette SmartZone visit its website for more information.

