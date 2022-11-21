‘I love you’: Manistique man on a mission to spread love

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you’re on a date or at your grandparent’s house, the words ‘I love you’ have a big impact.

A Manistique man is taking those three words to heart.

“I might die tomorrow, and I want as many people as I can to say, ‘Hey, the last thing he said to me was, I love you,’” said Dan Selling.

For selling, love is not just a four-letter word.

“I know when they tell me it back, I know how good it feels to hear it. When I share it with them, I hope it makes them feel good, too,” Selling said.

Selling was diagnosed with cancer 21 years ago and realized how much he cared for people. He says his wife was the core of it all.

“When I went through my cancer, she was my rock. Everybody needs that. She was a damn good one,” Selling said.

Two decades later, Selling is still sharing his love with everyone.

“It’s okay if they don’t say it back, and I even tell them that, but I just want them to know, I will still always love you,” Selling said.

Those three words were his last words to both his best friend and his sister. He says it brings him great comfort.

“When I share it with them, I hope it makes them feel good too. That’s the way I’m trying to do, and I think until the day I die, I will,” Selling said.

Selling wants others to know they’re loved and encourages them to share their love.

“The good Lord said, ‘Love thy neighbor as ourselves’ so just try and love people,” Selling said.

It’s those three words Selling believes can have an impact to last a lifetime.

