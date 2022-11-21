GINCC focuses on Small Business Season

By Alyssa Erwin
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tis’ the season to be shopping for holiday gifts.

The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to shop local and have fun with it through ‘Small Business Sam.’

Samantha LaJeunesse, the Marketing & Event coordinator for the GINCC explained she thought of Small Business Sam as a way to increase participation. When you see the doll, she will be by different deals. Don’t forget to take a picture and share it.

National Shop Small Season runs through the end of the year.

