Get ready for bigger paychecks: Many employers plan to increase salary budgets

This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis...
This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many American workers can expect to receive substantial pay raises in 2023.

With the new year around the corner, employers say they are planning to increase their salary budgets by 4.6%.

That is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

The higher compensation is attributed to the rising cost of living and the tight labor market.

With inflation still at 7.7%, workers will still see their buying power diminish.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies work to contain a fully engulfed structure fire on Makinen Road in Negaunee...
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up to help family in Negaunee Township structure fire
Police Lights MGN
Lost hunter found uninjured in Menominee County
Structure fire in Iron River.
1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire
The Negaunee Miners
FINAL: Negaunee defeats Reed City 13-12
Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
LIVE: Biden to pardon turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
LIVE: Biden pardons turkey for Thanksgiving
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in...
Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?