Gas price averages dip 23 cents before holiday travel week

(WSFA 12 News)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, with a forecasted 1.5 million people expected to travel for the upcoming holiday, gas price averages statewide have dropped 23 cents over the last week.

This drop in price is due to concerns that oil demand could decrease as economic concerns grow. Drivers throughout Michigan are now paying an average of $3.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. At the national level, the average sits 13 cents lower at $3.67 per gallon.

When it comes to prices throughout the Upper Peninsula by county; Chippewa County has the highest average at $4.24 per gallon. Meantime, Menominee County has the lowest at $3.51 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies work to contain a fully engulfed structure fire on Makinen Road in Negaunee...
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up to help family in Negaunee Township structure fire
Police Lights MGN
Lost hunter found uninjured in Menominee County
The Negaunee Miners
FINAL: Negaunee defeats Reed City 13-12
Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Jerzi's 41 Bar and Grill offering a meal for the upcoming holiday
Marquette County restaurant offering to-go Thanksgiving meal

Latest News

Bay College's Escanaba campus.
Bay College launches listening sessions for Presidential search
(AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Saturday, November 26 declared “Beat the Buckeyes” Day in Michigan
Two NMU staff test for a high level culinary certification.
2 NMU employees test for culinary certification
Structure fire in Iron River.
1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire