Gas price averages dip 23 cents before holiday travel week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, with a forecasted 1.5 million people expected to travel for the upcoming holiday, gas price averages statewide have dropped 23 cents over the last week.

This drop in price is due to concerns that oil demand could decrease as economic concerns grow. Drivers throughout Michigan are now paying an average of $3.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. At the national level, the average sits 13 cents lower at $3.67 per gallon.

When it comes to prices throughout the Upper Peninsula by county; Chippewa County has the highest average at $4.24 per gallon. Meantime, Menominee County has the lowest at $3.51 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.