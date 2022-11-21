Brushes of light snow, mixed showers towards gradual Thanksgiving thaw

Freeze-thaw cycle, wintry mixed showers, and late autumn sunshine to fill the holiday week.
Brushes of light snow, mixed showers towards gradual Thanksgiving thaw
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow showers; west winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 0s to Mid 20s (coldest inland, less cold near Lake Superior)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered light to occasionally moderate snow showers, diminishing late; southwest breezes around 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts early, then gradually clearing in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Iron River.
1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire
Police Lights MGN
Lost hunter found uninjured in Menominee County
Multiple agencies work to contain a fully engulfed structure fire on Makinen Road in Negaunee...
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up to help family in Negaunee Township structure fire
Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
The Negaunee Miners
FINAL: Negaunee defeats Reed City 13-12

Latest News

Freeze-thaw cycle, wintry mixed showers, and late autumn sunshine to fill the holiday week.
TV6 Weather on Demand - Monday, 11/21/2022
isolated snow
Breezy start to the holiday week
Low snow chances for the start of the week
Calm few days leading up to Thanksgiving
Conditions to expect for the week ahead
Moderate to heavy lake effect snow throughout the night