Brushes of light snow, mixed showers towards gradual Thanksgiving thaw

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow showers; west winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 0s to Mid 20s (coldest inland, less cold near Lake Superior)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered light to occasionally moderate snow showers, diminishing late; southwest breezes around 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts early, then gradually clearing in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy with above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

