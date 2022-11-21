Brushes of light snow, mixed showers towards gradual Thanksgiving thaw
Freeze-thaw cycle, wintry mixed showers, and late autumn sunshine to fill the holiday week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few to scattered lake effect snow showers; west winds 5 to 15 mph
>Lows: 0s to Mid 20s (coldest inland, less cold near Lake Superior)
Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered light to occasionally moderate snow showers, diminishing late; southwest breezes around 20 mph
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with above seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 40
Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow showers
>Highs: 40
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts early, then gradually clearing in the afternoon; blustery
>Highs: 30s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy with above seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 40s
Sunday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered snow showers; blustery
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered snow showers
>Highs: 30s
