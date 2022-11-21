Breezy start to the holiday week
A front moves through today. Winds will become breezy out of the northwest behind it. Gust will be around 30mph near Lake Superior so it could feel a bit more blustery. Then, an upper-level ridge moves in on Thanksgiving with a frontal surface system. This setup will bring light rain showers on Thanksgiving. Cooler air and light lake-effect snow develop on Black Friday. This could lead to icy spots at night.
Today: Breezy, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the east
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low to mid 30s east
Tuesday: Light snow showers in the west
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday: Cloudy with light rain showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, low 40s east
Friday: Light snow showers west, mostly cloudy
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mild conditions
>Highs: Low 40s
Sunday: Cloudy with evening snow showers
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
