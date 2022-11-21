Breezy start to the holiday week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A front moves through today. Winds will become breezy out of the northwest behind it. Gust will be around 30mph near Lake Superior so it could feel a bit more blustery. Then, an upper-level ridge moves in on Thanksgiving with a frontal surface system. This setup will bring light rain showers on Thanksgiving. Cooler air and light lake-effect snow develop on Black Friday. This could lead to icy spots at night.

Today: Breezy, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the east

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low to mid 30s east

Tuesday: Light snow showers in the west

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, low 40s east

Friday: Light snow showers west, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mild conditions

>Highs: Low 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with evening snow showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies work to contain a fully engulfed structure fire on Makinen Road in Negaunee...
UPDATE: GoFundMe set up to help family in Negaunee Township structure fire
Police Lights MGN
Lost hunter found uninjured in Menominee County
The Negaunee Miners
FINAL: Negaunee defeats Reed City 13-12
Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Jerzi's 41 Bar and Grill offering a meal for the upcoming holiday
Marquette County restaurant offering to-go Thanksgiving meal

Latest News

Low snow chances for the start of the week
Calm few days leading up to Thanksgiving
Conditions to expect for the week ahead
Moderate to heavy lake effect snow throughout the night
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, 11/18/2022
NWS winter weather alerts through Saturday with moderate to heavy snow plus gusty, chilly winds.
Snowy resilience with a burst of bitter cold into the weekend