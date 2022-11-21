Breezy start to the holiday week

A front moves through today. Winds will become breezy out of the northwest behind it. Gust will be around 30mph near Lake Superior so it could feel a bit more blustery. Then, an upper-level ridge moves in on Thanksgiving with a frontal surface system. This setup will bring light rain showers on Thanksgiving. Cooler air and light lake-effect snow develop on Black Friday. This could lead to icy spots at night.

Today: Breezy, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the east

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, low to mid 30s east

Tuesday: Light snow showers in the west

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, low 40s east

Friday: Light snow showers west, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with mild conditions

>Highs: Low 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with evening snow showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

