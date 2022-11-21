Bay College launches listening sessions for Presidential search

Bay College's Escanaba campus.
Bay College's Escanaba campus.(WLUC photo)
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DELTA AND IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Board of Trustees is seeking input from community members to identify the characteristics and qualifications needed for Bay’s next president.  Trustees value the perspectives of community members, students, and employees, and look forward to a collaborative process.

The public is encouraged to attend community listening sessions facilitated by the presidential search consultant, at the Main Campus in Escanaba on Tuesday, November 29, from 5-6 p.m. ET and Thursday, December 1, from 11 a.m. -12 p.m. ET in Room 525 of the Student Center, and at the West Campus in Iron Mountain on Wednesday, November 30, from 12 - 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. CT in Room 232.

An online survey is also available to provide feedback in addition to the listening sessions.  Responses are anonymous.  Please submit your input by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, November 28, at www.baycollege.edu/president.

The Board selected the experienced firm of Gold Hill Associates, led by Dr. Preston Pulliams, to conduct a national search to replace Dr. Laura Coleman, who will retire on June 30, 2023.

