Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique adds custom printed t-shirts to its inventory

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host for a look at news stories of the day.

With the MDNR’s new online reporting rule, deer harvest data is available in real-time. Hunters in Menominee County bagged the most bucks on opening day.

Thanksgiving is officially one week away. Reminder to buy your frozen turkey this weekend so it has time, roughly 3-4 days, to thaw by Thanksgiving morning.

Plus, it’s National Take a Hike Day. Despite the incoming snow, we encourage you to get outside and get moving.

Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host on Thursday's episode of Upper Michigan Today.

It’s also ladies night in Marquette from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

With the recent addition of new vendors and products, Owner Amy McDonald says tonight is a great time to check out what Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique has to offer.

Amy McDonald says there are a lot of exciting new products and services in her store, Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique will be offering custom-printed t-shirts for $19.99 to celebrate ladies night.

You can pick out your t-shirt color and one of 20 designs.

You can pick out a t-shirt color and design and have it printed for you at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique for ladies night.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is just one of 60+ participating businesses.

You can find a full list of participating businesses and what they’re offering here.

You can purchase a passport at the Marquette DDA, Flowerworks, or the Masonic Mall. When your passport is stamped with 10 locations, you’ll be entered to win one of six gift baskets that have been put together by the participating businesses.

Proceeds from the passports will

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.