1 injured, two buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release, the West Iron County Fire Department (WICFD) Chief said his department was called to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Adams Street in Iron River at 1:51 p.m. local time on Saturday. Due to the Michigan deer season, automatic mutual aid was activated with the Caspian Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department.

Upon arrival, the building where the fire originated on the corner of W. Adams and N 9th Ave had heavy fire and thick smoke showing from the rear of the building. Cold weather and higher winds carried the flames through the building and caught the neighboring dwelling to the east on fire.

West Adams Street was closed to traffic during the incident.

Both structures will be a total loss. They were declared extinguished about 7:32 p.m.

A minor burn to the hand of one of the occupants occurred while exiting the building and no other injuries reported.

“I cannot thank our amazing community enough for the support shown since the incident occurred. Also, the local businesses that donated food, coffee, and water for our first responders. Your actions have not gone unnoticed,” said Jim Mylchreest, WICFD Chief

The fire is still under investigation with the MSP Fire Investigation Unit.

The following agencies actively assisted at the scene:

Caspian Gaastra Fire Department

Crystal Falls Fire Department

Alpha Mastodon Fire Department

Norway Fire Department

Sagola Fire Department

Aspirus EMS

Michigan State Police

Iron River Police Department

Caspian Police Department

Iron County Sheriff’s Department

Michigan DNR

Iron County Central Dispatch

Iron County Road Commission

UPPCO

DTE

Iron River Department of Public Works

American Red Cross

“Without this team that was put together in short notice, we would not have been able to do what was done. On behalf of the West Iron County Fire Department, I thank you all,” said Mylchreest.

