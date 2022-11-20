Wreath making workshop spreads holiday joy

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - One Calumet woman is helping others get into the holiday spirit with a hands-on activity.

Sandy Lindblom hosted a wreath making class at the Calumet Art Center on Sunday. The wreaths are made using a wire frame and rope with other decorations such as ribbon and pinecones.

Lindblom says she is happy to spend time with others and spread the holiday joy.

“I like everyone to go away feeling good about the class,” Lindblom said. “I tell them don’t rush; I usually schedule my class for three hours, so we do not have to rush. I want everyone to leave with a finished product and completed how they want it done.”

If you are interested in attending one of Lindblom’s workshops, contact her Facebook page to learn more about the upcoming events she is hosting.

