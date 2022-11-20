Ski Brule is officially opened for the 2022-23 ski season

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -On Saturday Morning, Ski Brule in Iron River kicked off its opening day and had hundreds in attendance.

Ski Brule’s Operations Manager said one of their main goals is to get the community outside to see what the city has to offer. Winters in the U.P. are long and the snow is not going away anytime soon. Adults are $70 per person, juniors are $50, and kids ages nine and under ski for free.

“The main goal is to have fun and get as many guests here enjoying all that winter has to offer and truly to expose more people skiing and snowboarding including children. You know get the kids off the couch, outside enjoying life winters are long in the U.P. you might as well find something that you enjoy and be outside and enjoy it,” said Ski Brule’s Operations Manager Jessica Polich.

Lift tickets at Ski Brule are on sale now and if you are interested in purchasing tickets online click here.

