Negaunee coffee shop has Girls’ Day Out to kick off holiday shopping

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire Coffee in Negaunee had a Girls’ Day Out on Saturday to support small businesses.

The coffee shop intended to have a variety of vendors available for women doing some holiday shopping. However, half the vendors were unable to attend because of bad weather.

“We had four vendors today, but two had to cancel due to weather,” said Desiree Carlson, Campfire Coffee’s General Manager. “But we have Indian Love, who we’ve had before, she does earrings, and then we have a new vendor this time, Marquette T’s, so she does quite a few different things”

Campfire Coffee is located on Iron Street in Negaunee. Click here for more information about Campfire Coffee

