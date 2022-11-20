Marquette County restaurant offering to-go Thanksgiving meal

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - You can order a Thanksgiving meal to go this weekend from a Marquette County restaurant.

Jerzi’s is offering a meal for four which comes with plenty to offer. Nearly two dozen people have already ordered their meals. You can choose between a classic turkey, Cajun turkey or ham.

The General Manager of Jerzi’s, David Mattson, said you can expect a variety of sides to go with your choice of meat.

“It comes in six different sides. We got our mascarpone mashed potatoes, roasted turkey gravy, a cudighi herb stuffing which is new this year. Also, new is our deep-fried green beans, we got a white cheddar Mac and cheese and our homemade focaccia bread,” Mattson said.

The last day to order a meal is this Sunday evening and then pick up for meals will be Wednesday Nov. 23.

You can call the store for a meal at (906)-486-4141

