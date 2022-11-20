Marquette County Quilters’ Association holds Autumn Comforts Quilt Show

Autumn Comforts quilt show
Autumn Comforts quilt show(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Quilters Association held the bi-annual Autumn Comforts Quilt Show this weekend.

The show featured more than 280 quilts. Other quilted items such as purses, rugs, mats, and dolls were also featured.

Quilt Show Co-Chair, Patty Beyer, describes the featured art as “inspiring.”

“Actually, the folks here have done a beautiful job and their work is really inspiring,” said Beyer. “That’s really one of the best reasons to come to the show, is to be able to be inspired to be able to create in your own life.”

Sixteen Viewer’s Choice Awards were given out among the more than 350 featured items, as well as prize drawings for viewers.

Click here for more information about the Marquette County Quilters’ Association.

