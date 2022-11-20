Marquette brewery hosts swing music band

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got in the “swing” of music at a concert in a Marquette brewery.

The Westerly Winds Big Band features songs from Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller and they hoped to get people in a dancing mood. Westerly Winds’ played at Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon and this is their first performance of the season.

The Music Director of the Big Band, Steve Grugin, said the cold air outside makes it the perfect time to come in and enjoy the live music.

“It’s a great thing to do. You know we have a weekend here before Thanksgiving. People are still around, and hopefully, on cold day it’s a good day to come inside and do some dancing,” Grugin said.

The Westerly Winds Big Band has more performances to look out for starting in early next year.

