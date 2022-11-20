Late short handed goal gives MTU a sweep over St. Thomas

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WLUC) - Ryland Mosley scored a shorthanded game-winning goal with 2:08 left in regulation to lift Michigan Tech to a CCHA road sweep at St. Thomas on Saturday. The Huskies won 4-3 and never trailed on the weekend to improve to 8-3-2 overall and 4-2-2 in the CCHA.

“What a great play by Parker and Ryland,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “That was a huge win for us with four really tough games coming up against the two top teams in our league.”

The Huskies were whistled for a tripping penalty with 3:18 left and the penalty-killing unit went to work. Jed Pietila cleared the puck and Parker Saretksy picked it up in the neutral zone. Ryland Mosley was streaking up the middle, creating a 2-on-1 with Saretsky. Mosley caught a perfect centering feed and slipped it under the goaltender for his second shorthanded goal of the weekend, third shorthanded goal of the season, and his team-leading seventh goal overall.

The Tommies still had power play time left and pulled their goaltender but only managed two shots through to Blake Pietila before the clock ran out.

“It was a tough game and we had a gutsy effort,” added Shawhan. “I thought the third period was well played and our best period, and what a great contingent of Michigan Tech fans again here tonight.”

Tech jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead. Jake Crespi opened scoring 6:31 into the game for his third of the season. He caught the puck up near the blue line, patiently walked in, and picked the top corner over the blocker. Brett Thorne and Trevor Russell assisted on the play.

Trevor Russell then made it 2-0 with a shot through traffic 1:23 later. David Jankowski dumped the puck in before Arvid Caderoth dug it out of the corner and found Russell. The play was reviewed for an offside call but it stood.

Jack Works gave the Huskies a 3-0 lead when he ripped a quick wrist shot deep in the slot for his second of the weekend and fourth of the season. Levi Stauber picked up his first collegiate point with an assist, and Jed Pietila added the secondary helper.

The Tommies capitalized on a 5:00 power play with two quick goals only 23 seconds apart to draw within one. Luke Manning got the home team on the board at 15:03 followed by a Luc Laylin goal shortly after.

St. Thomas tied the game 7:27 into the third period when Tim Piechowski tipped in a pass from Nolan Sawchuk right in front of the net.

There were 12 penalties called through the first two periods but only two in the third. Tech was 7-for-9 on the penalty kill and 0-for-5 on the power play.

Tech dominated in shots 29-18 with an 11-5 advantage in the first and a 12-6 lead in the third.

The Huskies return home to host No. 8 Minnesota State next weekend (Nov. 25-26) at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

