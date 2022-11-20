Houghton County concert raises funds for Bay Cliff Health Camp

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noteworthy women’s barbershop chorus sang classics like Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” in a concert at Calumet United Methodist Church Sunday.

The concert raised money for Bay Cliff Health Camp through the Copper Country Elks Club.

“Usually, we do a Christmas concert but this year we are doing an I am thankful concert,” Noteworthy Director Joan Petrelius said. “The concert is for all the things we are thankful for this year. We are also thankful for Bay Cliff and all that they do for kids.”

Julie Vasold is a Loyal Knight with the Copper Country Elks Club. She says Michigan Elks have a long legacy of helping camps like Bay Cliff.

“For the last 65 years the Michigan Elks Club has had a major projects fund that goes towards not only Bay Cliff Health Camp but for other camps as well,” Vasold said. “They help children with disabilities and special needs become more independent, more self-sufficient and give an overall better quality of life in a fun setting,” Vasold said.

Petrelius says she hopes the concert encourages attendees to share the things they are grateful for.

“I hope that they go away feeling thankful for the many blessing that they have,” Petrelius said. “We are kind of pointing out a lot of different blessings that we have in our lives. I just hope when they go home and lay in bed that they say what they are thankful for as well.”

Noteworthy’s next concert is this coming spring.

To donate to Bay Cliff Health Camp visit its website and to follow Noteworthy visit its Facebook page.

