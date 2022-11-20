Finlandia Women’s Basketball drops close game to Denison

HOLLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Junior Natalie Bartle had a double-double as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (2-3) lost 84-80 to Denison (1-2), Saturday afternoon at DeVos Fieldhouse. Natalie Bartle was named to the All-Hope College Tournament team.

The team played tight throughout the whole first period. Finlandia held the lead for the first eight minutes. Denison scored the final five points to lead 16-13 heading into the second period.

The Big Reds outscored the Lions 50-41 over the next two periods to lead by 12 heading into the fourth. Down 10 with 5:38 to go, senior Casana Ryynanen hit a bucket to start the comeback trail.

Bartle cashed in her long-distance calling card, cutting the gap to 83-80 with 13 seconds to go. Denison hit a free throw with six ticks left to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Bartle had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. It was her third straight 20+ point game. Sophomore Elli Djerf had 17 points and six steals and Ryynanen scored 10 points.

For Denison, Mikaila Carpenter and Gabby Elliott scored 17 points each.

Finlandia heads to Marquette, Tuesday, Nov. 22 to play Northern Michigan. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

