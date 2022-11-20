The Crystal Falls Business Association hosts second Buckfest event

A couple of bucks Just hanging.
A couple of bucks Just hanging.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Firearm deer season 2022 is underway and the Crystal Falls Business Association (CFBA) hosted its second Buckfest event on Saturday.

The event took place in Crystal Falls behind Crystal Theater. During the event, there were more than five deer brought in. This was a contest where whoever brought in the heaviest deer got the most points.

Buckfest wasn’t just for adults, there was also a youth contest and a gun raffle along with hot food and beverages.

The CFBA also made sure their attendees stayed warm by adding two fire pits.

Organizers said their main goal was to create an event that does two things. One, make an event that is competitive and two make an event that brings the community together.

Organizers hope Buckfast can continue and be a part of Crystal Falls’ traditions.

