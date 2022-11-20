Calm few days leading up to Thanksgiving

The lake effect snow this weekend has made its way out and snow chances are looking to stay low for the next few days. Though some could see light lake effect on the NW wind belts snowfall amounts will be fairly low. Temperatures are also on the rise leading up to Thanksgiving and some places could see temperatures in the low 40s. Our next system to keep our eyes on is for Thanksgiving Day that could lead to mixed precipitation chances.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated lake effect in the east

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; calm day with low snow chances

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; mild conditions with warming air

>Highs: Mid to High 30s; isolated areas seeing Low 40s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy; chances of mixed precipitation in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; snow and rain chances possible in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

