2 NMU employees test for culinary certification

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two NMU employees took a practical exam to be a Certified Executive Chef. This is the second highest certification in the cooking world.

“This certification marks a certain point in my career. If I am successful today, then that will show that I really have achieved a certain skill level in the industry.”

Each person had three hours to prepare three dishes and 15 minutes to get each dish plated for the judges.

“A lot of it is for myself so I know I can do what I need to do in order to keep pushing forward. I also want to ensure when I am helping our next generation come through that I am doing it the correct way.”

This certification is awarded by the American Culinary Federation.

