Top ranked Hope crushes Finlandia Women’s Basketball

HOLLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s basketball team (2-2) lost 92-40 to #1 Hope (3-0), Friday night at DeVos Fieldhouse. This was day one of the Hope College Tournament.

Hope tried to put this one away right out of the gates, getting off to an 11-0 lead with 6:56 to go. Junior Natalie Bartle hit a lay-up that started a 10-3 run by Finlandia.

Senior Casana Ryynanen knocked down a tough shot in the paint. That put the Lions within four, 14-10 at the 3:19 mark. The Flying Dutch scored nine straight points to effectively end the game.

For Finlandia, Bartle had 24 points with two steals. It was her second straight 20+ point game.

For Hope, Claire Baguley scored 16 points.

Finlandia will play Denison in the consolation game, Saturday, Nov. 19. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

