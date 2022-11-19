Public comment to close on Isle Royale National Park’s Ranger III fare changes

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members still have the chance to comment on the proposed fare changes to Isle Royale National Park (IRNP)’s Ranger III.

Fare changes include a $10 increase from $70 to $80 for a one-way adult ticket to the island, and a $3 increase to $18 for child fare for Keweenaw Waterway Cruises.

The new fares would affect passenger and freight fares from 2023 onwards.

The public comment period, which lasts for approximately a month, gives the community a chance to voice their opinions on the proposed prices.

“We will then take those comments,” said IRNP Supervisory Park Ranger for Interpretation Christopher Amidon. “Review them and make a final decision about how we will raise the fares based on our proposals, if we will adjust them based on comments, and so forth.”

The last time prices were changed was in 2017.

“We chose to do it this year to try to stay in line with other transportation vessels that go to Isle Royale,” continued Amidon. “To remain in the ballpark of what all the transportation vessels are charging, to essentially remain competitive for everyone.”

Additionally, current economic inflation has partially influenced these proposed prices.

“It’s not unusual for prices to rise over time,” added Amidon. “We’re in a period where prices are rising more quickly, and in terms of the five-year gap since when we last changed our fares, it was time to do that about this time anyway.”

The public comment period closes on November 25th.

To see the full list of proposed price changes and how to leave comments, click here.

