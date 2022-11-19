Negaunee Miners football team heads to Gaylord for playoff matchup against Reed City

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners football team all loaded up on a bus outside the team’s football facility on Friday evening.

The Miners made their way to Lower Michigan, traveling to Gaylord. There they will play Reed City in the MHSAA Division 6 semi-finals.

Negaunee Head Football Coach Paul Jacobson said Reed City is sure to be a tough match-up and in order to win tomorrow, the Miners will have to stick to what has gotten them this far.

“We just have to make sure that we do what we do best,” Jacobson said. “You know we’ve gotten this far on what we’ve done so far, and we can’t change things up. We have to be disciplined defensively and offensively we have to execute well and take care of our opportunities.”

Meanwhile, the field in Gaylord was hit by upwards of eight inches of snow prior to gameday.

Gaylord’s high school athletic director said, however, the snow will be cleared off the field before game time.

Saturday’s contest between Negaunee and Reed City begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.

You can watch the game live at MHSAA.tv.

