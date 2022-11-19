Moderate to heavy lake effect snow throughout the night

Lake effect snow is the big story for this evening and is shaping up to last tonight and some parts of tomorrow morning. Snow will be along the NW wind belts and the western and eastern counties will experience the highest amounts of snow. Those areas could experience 6-9 inches of snow and some isolated areas could see close to a foot of snow. After Sunday morning snow chances remain low until the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sunday: Lake effect snow diminished throughout the morning; mostly cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of isolated snow in the east

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Break from the snow; partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild conditions

>Highs: 30s

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy; chances of scattered snow throughout the day

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

