Lost hunter found uninjured in Menominee County

SPALDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County hunter was found cold but not injured in Spalding Township.

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to River Road and Sand Road on the morning of Nov. 15. The hunter had been in the woods since the night before.

Deputies used terrain association and audio signals to locate the hunter. Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hannahville Police Department, Michigan DNR, Menominee County Central Dispatch and Gene’s Towing.

