Ishpeming church raises money for Cancer Care of Marquette County

Raising money for a cause is great with good food, too
Cancer Care of Marquette County logo
Cancer Care of Marquette County logo(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The ladies at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Ishpeming held a fundraiser for Cancer Care of Marquette County on Friday.

A ladies’ shopping night brought in vendors who sell holiday gifts and donate raffle prizes.

The benefit gives raffle proceeds and dinner donations to the cancer care organization. People who came enjoyed a soup bar, photographers, massage therapists and good company.

One event coordinator said she was impressed with the turnout.

“Every person here probably has someone that has had cancer or they’ve lost to cancer, or know somebody who has cancer,” said Sandy Tarvainen, organizer and member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. “So, I think it is a cause that is near and dear to many peoples’ hearts. It is to mine because I’ve had friends that have had it and loved ones also that have had cancer.”

Tarvainen says she hopes to have the event again next year. You can donate to Cancer Care of Marquette County using the QR code below.

QR code to donate to Cancer Care of Marquette County
QR code to donate to Cancer Care of Marquette County(WLUC)

