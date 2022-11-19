Four goal third period drives Michigan Tech to a win at St. Thomas

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn (WLUC) - Michigan Tech broke a 2-2 second intermission tie with four goals in the third period to defeat St. Thomas 6-2 Friday at Saint Thomas Ice Arena. The Huskies improved to 7-3-2 overall and 3-2-2 in the CCHA.

“We got contributions from all of our lines tonight,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “The goaltending kept us in it when it was going tough in the second period, and we got some timely scoring in the third and capitalized on the power play. I’m proud of the way we executed in the third period.”

Tech got an early power play in the third period. A shot from the point by Brett Thorne was blocked off Logan Pietila and Kyle Kukkonen banged in the rebound for the go-ahead goal 4:26 after intermission. It was Kukkonen’s fourth of the season and third on the power play.

The Huskies were then whistled on a penalty. Brett Thorne created a turnover for Ryland Mosley who buried his second shorthanded goal of the season, and fourth of the season, with a breakaway. He made a move to his backhand and celebrated into the large contingent of Michigan Tech fans in the stands.

Chris Lipe made it a three-goal lead with a power play goal 50 seconds later. He took a shot through traffic that bounced off a defenseman, the post, and in for his second of the season. Ryland Mosley added an assist for a three-point night with Brett Thorne getting the secondary helper.

UST coach Rico Blasi pulled his goaltender for the extra attacker three times in the third, starting with over 5:00 to go in the third. Kyle Kukkonen capitalized with his second of the night with 2:05 left for the final score of the game.

The Huskies jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the game. David Jankowski scored for the second straight game with a quick wrist shot past the blocker of goaltender Aaron Trotter 17:59 into the game. Ryland Mosley and Brett Thorne assisted on the play.

Jack Works scored his third of the season for a two-goal lead 6:56 into the second. He had a rush to the net with his initial shot saved. A St. Thomas defenseman then deflected the puck into the net.

St. Thomas responded in the second and tied it up with a pair of breakaway goals. Jarrett Lee scored at 8:54 to make it a one-goal game.

Luke Manning then caught a stretch pass from goaltender Aaron Trotter and scored with 40 seconds left before the second intermission.

Tech outshot UST 31-27. Blake Pietila made 25 saves and earned his seventh win of the season and the 42nd of his career. Trotter also finished with 25 saves.

The Huskies were 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The two teams will wrap up the series at 7:07 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.

