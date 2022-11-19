Crown conquers Finlandia Men

ST. BONAFACIUS, Minn. (WLUC) - Three players scored in double figures as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (1-3) fell 92-75 to Crown (4-1), Friday night at the Athletic Center.

The first half resembled a roller coaster ride. Crown scored the first seven points of the game to lead at the 16:27 mark. Sophomore Davin Hill hit a jumper to start Finlandia rolling.

Junior Danny Zuchak hit a tough shot in the paint to end a 18-7 run. That put the Lions up 20-14 with 11:43 to go.

The Polars reeled off 15 straight points to lead 29-20 at the 7:08 mark. FinnU began to chip away and sophomore Devin Schieble hit a bucket to make it 39-38, Crown with 55 seconds left in the half.

The Polars scored the last four points to lead by five at the break. Finlandia was down five, 47-42 at the 18:25 mark of the second half. Crown scored eight straight points and the Lions could get no closer than seven the rest of the way.

The Lions shot 46% on field goals and were hot from behind the arc (8-of-16 for 50%). FinnU kept the Polars to just 20% on triples (5-of-25).

For Finlandia, junior Ilrick Higgins-Moise had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Off the bench, Schieble had 13 points with two treys and Hill had 11 points and knocked down three 3-pointers.

For Crown, Seth Royston had 25 points and nine rebounds.

Finlandia keeps to the road, Saturday, Nov. 19 taking on Martin Luther. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. CST

