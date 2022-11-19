Big Bay man seriously injured in two vehicle crash near Wetmore Landing

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, November 18, around 1:13 P.M, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were called to a two vehicle crash on County Road 550 near Wetmore Landing.

A pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Marquette man was driving northbound when he began to lose control in the slippery conditions.

The rear of the truck crossed the center line and was hit by a southbound vehicle driven by a 54-year-old Big Bay man.

The 54-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was Marquette Township EMS, Marquette Detailing, and Marquette County Central Dispatch.

