Big Bay man seriously injured in two vehicle crash near Wetmore Landing

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, November 18, around 1:13 P.M, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were called to a two vehicle crash on County Road 550 near Wetmore Landing.

A pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Marquette man was driving northbound when he began to lose control in the slippery conditions.

The rear of the truck crossed the center line and was hit by a southbound vehicle driven by a 54-year-old Big Bay man.

The 54-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was Marquette Township EMS, Marquette Detailing, and Marquette County Central Dispatch.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
Criminal complaint against Caleb Anderson, suspected of murders in Green Bay and Alabama
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
Head of Keweenaw Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
UPDATE: Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
Multiple agencies work to contain a fully engulfed structure fire on Makinen Road in Negaunee...
Makinen Road off M-35 closed as crews battle fully engulfed structure fire in Negaunee Township

Latest News

A hunter registering his deer at Big Buck Night in Daggett
Belgiumtown Big Buck Night sees strong turnout
Negaunee Miners high school football team
Negaunee Miners football team heads to Gaylord for playoff matchup against Reed City
Cancer Care of Marquette County logo
Ishpeming church raises money for Cancer Care of Marquette County
TV6 Weather on Demand - Friday, 11/18/2022