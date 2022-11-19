Belgiumtown Big Buck Night sees strong turnout

A hunter registering his deer at Big Buck Night in Daggett
(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST
DAGGETT, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 hunting season continues and communities are welcoming back hunters who’ve had success already. The sixth annual Belgiumtown Big Buck Night saw a great turnout Friday night.

Organizers say it seems like an increase from last year. More than $5,000 in prizes were awarded and hunters had a chance to have their deer checked and share their stories.

“It’s something that is just a lot of fun, and a lot of people look forward to it, I’ve noticed over the last few months that our Facebook really gained traction, and a lot of people, I feel like, really just wanted to come and see what it’s about for the first time,” said Lindsay Kozikowski, volunteer organizer.

Father and daughter hunters Eugene and Erin Lundquist were among the hunters registering their bucks. Both the Lundquists harvested eight-point bucks.

“I was able to get a shot off, I had no blood, but there was snow so I could follow the freshest track and when I found him he was quite a bit bigger than I’ve ever shot at camp before,” said Eugene Lundquist.

“I got mine on opening morning, he came in right off my blind spot almost directly in front of me, he pulled out with his head down, and all I knew is he had antlers, I didn’t know how many but he was worth shooting,” said Erin Lundquist.

The Lundquists have been hunting together for 10 years now.

