UPMW celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with Able Medical Devices

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Apprenticeship Week.

To celebrate, U.P. Michigan Works (UPMW) held an event at Able Medical Devices. The goal of the event was to highlight the partnership between training providers such as Able and UPMW. This partnership provides Marquette and Alger County students with more options through Youth Registered Apprenticeships.

Michigan State Senator Ed McBroom (R) was in attendance and provided closing remarks.

“[It’s] really great to see it expanding into machine areas,” said Senator McBroom. “And seeing businesses like Able and so many others around the U.P. willing to take in students, get them experience on the job, and even helping them with their post-high school career education so that they can come back to the jobs we have available--it’s really a tremendous opportunity.”

During the event, UPMW awarded Able Medical Devices with an Apprenticeship Sponsor award to recognize its participation in the program.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.