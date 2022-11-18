UPMW celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with Able Medical Devices

UPMW celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with Able Medical Devices
UPMW celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with Able Medical Devices(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Apprenticeship Week.

To celebrate, U.P. Michigan Works (UPMW) held an event at Able Medical Devices. The goal of the event was to highlight the partnership between training providers such as Able and UPMW. This partnership provides Marquette and Alger County students with more options through Youth Registered Apprenticeships.

Michigan State Senator Ed McBroom (R) was in attendance and provided closing remarks.

“[It’s] really great to see it expanding into machine areas,” said Senator McBroom. “And seeing businesses like Able and so many others around the U.P. willing to take in students, get them experience on the job, and even helping them with their post-high school career education so that they can come back to the jobs we have available--it’s really a tremendous opportunity.”

During the event, UPMW awarded Able Medical Devices with an Apprenticeship Sponsor award to recognize its participation in the program.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Whitmer
Benefit-eligible Michigan residents to receive additional assistance with holiday groceries
Head of Keweenaw Bay between Baraga and L'Anse.
UPDATE: Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
snowy
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
A buck making his way out of the woods
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
snowy
Winter Storm to bring heavy snow for the western U.P.

Latest News

The Taste and Take spread
Brookridge Heights hosts “Taste and Take”
Networking at the Return North Career Fair
Return North Career Fair returns to Marquette
The 11-pound tool will be kept inside the squad car. Once used, it must be replaced
Florence County Sheriff’s Office receives ‘Fire Suppression Tool’ donation
Students made posters and sign to cheer on the Mountaineer football team
Iron Mountain students celebrate football team’s success ahead of state semifinal game Saturday