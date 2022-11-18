UP HS Volleyball Players recognized on All Region teams

Players can be considered for All-State
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Division 1 - Claire Erickson - Sault Area

Division 3 - Nora Cunningham - Manistique; Kamry Flodin - Manistique; Ava Hinkson - Manistique; Emma Jones - Manistique; Sarah McDaniel - Manistique

Kaylee Redbear - Bark River-Harris; Carley Schoenow - Manistique; Ella Schuetter - Manistique; Carley Varoni - Bark River-Harris

Division 4 - Emily Augustyn - Superior Central; Leah Beelen - Rudyard; Eve Cheney - Rudyard; Isabella Franklin - Pickford; Jillian Fraser - St. Ignace-LaSalle;

Laine Grenfell - Rudyard; Kasandra Gugin - St. Ignace-LaSalle ; Lindsey Hill - Brimley; Samantha Kedsch - Carney-Nadeau; Klaire Kwiatkowski - Rudyard;

Riley Moore - Superior Central; Meagan Postma - Rudyard; Tabitha Shepard - St. Ignace-LaSalle; Madison Thermes - Pickford

Coach of the Year

Varsity:  Debra Brandstrom - St. Ignace-LaSalle

Sub-Varsity (High School):  Tim Nixon - Manistique

Sub-Varsity (Middle School):  Suzanne Carrick - Brimley

Division 1 - Jessica Gooch Marquette 11 MB

Division 2 - Madelynn Kreider Kingsford 10 S ; 2 ElleryNash Kingsford 10 L; 2 Elaina Bortolini Kingsford 12 RS; 2 Stella Wickstrom Houghton 12 MB

2 Rachel Niskanen Negaunee 12 S; 2 Eliana Juchemich Negaunee 12 MH ; 2 Ashley Bell Negaunee 11 MH ; 2 Marisa Hird Negaunee 11 L

Division 3 - Helen Beiring Calumet 12 OH; 3 Allie Bjorn Calumet 10 OH ; 3 Laina Kariniemi Calumet 11 S; 3 Kaylie Halonen Calumet 12 L ;

3 Emma Ellis Iron Mountain 12 S; 3 Allison Powell Iron Mountain 12 OH; 3 Leah Winch Iron Mountain 12 DS ; 4 Alaya Ruotsala Ironwood 12 L;

4 Madison Sterbenz Ironwood 12 MH; 4 Tia Lahti Ironwood 12 S; 4 Savannah Hannu Ironwood 12 OH; 4 Micah Lindholm North Dickinson 12 MH;

4 Aiden Hord North Dickinson 12 MH

Coach of the Year: Jaclynn Kreider, Kingsford

Sub-Varsity Coach of the Year: Sarah Jokela, Kingsford

