UP firefighters give fire safety tips

UP Firefighters detail fire safety
Oxygen tanks.
Oxygen tanks.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are a lot of things that a person can do or can forget to do that can lead to a possible fire.

On Thursday, two Marquette County Firefighters gave advice on how families can prevent fires. Marquette Firefighter Paramedic Kevin Serkowski gave his number one tip.

“I definitely recommend that people have carbon dioxide detectors in their homes and the reason being is because it’s one of those silent killers,” said Serkowski. “It’s a colorless odorless gas and basically it’s one of those things that can creep up on you.”

Serkowski also said it’s important to always have an escape plan prepared.

Negaunee Firefighter and Secretary Mason Tompkins explained why his department has asked city residents to remove snow around fire hydrants.

“We can’t afford to be slowed down by having to spend time removing snow from a hydrant,” said Tompkins. “One of the common misconceptions that we’ve heard is that the snow actually acts as an insulator for water in the hydrant.”

Tompkins also talked about how something as simple as a household appliance like a plastic bowl can lead to rapid fire growth.

“The chemical materials have a lot of items and ingredients that act as fuel for fire which makes the fire burn faster,” said Tompkins. “With that spreading throughout the house, a quicker response time will be even more important.”

For more information on fire safety tips, you can visit the Negaunee Firefighter Association’s Facebook page online.

