Turkey pardoning name contest begins Friday

The turkey naming contest is open to everyone, winners announced Monday, November 21
(Lindsey Jenkins)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging Michiganders to submit names for the first turkey that she will pardon since taking office. The winning name will be announced Monday, November 21.

“My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said Governor Whitmer. “I know we are looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, but I need your help. Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names. I am so thankful for all of you.”

There is no limit to the number of suggestions you can make. To submit a name for the turkey, click here.

