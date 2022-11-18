Turkey pardoning name contest begins Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is urging Michiganders to submit names for the first turkey that she will pardon since taking office. The winning name will be announced Monday, November 21.

“My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said Governor Whitmer. “I know we are looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, but I need your help. Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names. I am so thankful for all of you.”

There is no limit to the number of suggestions you can make. To submit a name for the turkey, click here.

